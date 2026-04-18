Azerbaijan attends informal meeting of OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Turkish Antalya (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. An informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) was held as part of the 5th Antalya Diplomatic Forum. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the event, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Speaking at the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the growing importance of regional cooperation against the backdrop of increasing geopolitical fragmentation and ongoing conflicts.

The importance of regularly held informal meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers was also noted. It was noted that the "OTG+" format, established at the Gabala Summit in October 2025 and further functionally developed in Istanbul in March 2026, is an important tool serving the development of inclusive and strategic partnership.