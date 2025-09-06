Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 6

Economy Materials 6 September 2025 09:32 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 6

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 6, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped compared to September 4.

The official rate for $1 is 573,724 rials, while one euro is valued at 674,610 rials. On September 4, the euro was priced at 667,405 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 6

Rial on September 4

1 US dollar

USD

573,724

571,626

1 British pound

GBP

776,867

768,758

1 Swiss franc

CHF

720,879

711,684

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,346

60,682

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,235

57,010

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,360

89,410

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,512

6,491

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,222

155,650

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,877,389

1,869,348

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,651

201,643

100 Japanese yen

JPY

390,716

386,315

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,592

73,279

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,490,469

1,484,930

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

414,949

414,570

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

338,958

336,141

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,683

32,381

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,906

13,886

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,060

7,066

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,616

159,108

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,788

43,642

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

376,804

374,389

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,993

152,434

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,525,862

1,520,282

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

447,170

443,971

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

471,396

469,635

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,993

18,925

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

406,838

405,516

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,727

105,462

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,419

80,128

100 Thai baht

THB

1,790,961

1,771,104

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

135,810

135,220

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

414,050

411,423

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

809,202

806,243

1 euro

EUR

674,610

667,405

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,942

105,859

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,040

212,065

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,034

34,736

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,385

8,351

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,492

169,120

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,485

336,250

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,012,928

998,928

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,685

60,758

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,940

163,437

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,871

3,821

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 846,213 rials and $1 costs 719,665 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 821,566 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,704 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 998,000 –1,01 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,14–1,17 million rials.

