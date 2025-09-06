Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 6, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped compared to September 4.

The official rate for $1 is 573,724 rials, while one euro is valued at 674,610 rials. On September 4, the euro was priced at 667,405 rials.

Currency Rial on September 6 Rial on September 4 1 US dollar USD 573,724 571,626 1 British pound GBP 776,867 768,758 1 Swiss franc CHF 720,879 711,684 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,346 60,682 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,235 57,010 1 Danish krone DKK 90,360 89,410 1 Indian rupee INR 6,512 6,491 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,222 155,650 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,877,389 1,869,348 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,651 201,643 100 Japanese yen JPY 390,716 386,315 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,592 73,279 1 Omani rial OMR 1,490,469 1,484,930 1 Canadian dollar CAD 414,949 414,570 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 338,958 336,141 1 South African rand ZAR 32,683 32,381 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,906 13,886 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,060 7,066 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,616 159,108 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,788 43,642 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 376,804 374,389 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,993 152,434 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,525,862 1,520,282 1 Singapore dollar SGD 447,170 443,971 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 471,396 469,635 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,993 18,925 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 406,838 405,516 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,727 105,462 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,419 80,128 100 Thai baht THB 1,790,961 1,771,104 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 135,810 135,220 1,000 South Korean won KRW 414,050 411,423 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 809,202 806,243 1 euro EUR 674,610 667,405 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,942 105,859 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,040 212,065 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,034 34,736 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,385 8,351 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,492 169,120 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,485 336,250 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,012,928 998,928 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,685 60,758 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,940 163,437 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,871 3,821

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 846,213 rials and $1 costs 719,665 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 821,566 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,704 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 998,000 –1,01 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,14–1,17 million rials.

