Kazakhstan’s cotton industry gets boost with new integrated textile cluster
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region
The Turkestan region of Kazakhstan is advancing its agriculture and industry through the development of the LLP "Turkestan Textile" cotton cluster. Valued at about $164 million, this full-cycle textile complex will create over 2,300 jobs and support local cotton producers by producing export-ready finished goods.
