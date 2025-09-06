Turkmenistan marks milestone with completion of new glass production plant

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 6. A new glass production workshop with a capacity of 100 tons per day has been completed in Turkmenistan's Ahal region, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Baymyrat Annamammedov said during a regular government meeting, Trend reports via the Turkmen Parliament.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the enterprise will be equipped with modern technology from leading international manufacturers. The facility is expected to boost production volumes, expand product variety, ensure the domestic market is supplied with high-quality locally made goods, and increase the export potential of Turkmenistan’s glass industry.

Summing up the discussion, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted the steady development of the country’s construction and industrial sectors, emphasizing the role of new enterprises equipped with advanced technologies. He instructed the Deputy Prime Minister to oversee preparations for the official opening of the glass workshop.