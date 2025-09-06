Uzbekistan, OSCE discuss Afghanistan’s integration into regional markets

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 6. Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, held talks with Terhi Hakala, Special Envoy of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, to discuss country’s integration into regional markets, Trend reports.

The meeting reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation on Afghanistan, with both sides emphasizing the importance of maintaining regular dialogue on the Afghan settlement.

Terhi Hakala commended Uzbekistan’s proactive role in promoting a unified regional approach to Afghanistan. The parties also exchanged views on restoring Afghanistan’s national economy and enhancing its participation in regional connectivity and trade initiatives.

Held in a constructive atmosphere, the talks reaffirmed the shared commitment of Uzbekistan and the OSCE to further develop practical dialogue and cooperation on Afghan issues.