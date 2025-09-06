Turkmenistan accelerates modernization of Türkmennebit enterprises

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 6. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov announced the ongoing modernization of enterprises under the State Concern Türkmennebit and the launch of new production facilities during a government meeting on September 5, Trend reports via the Turkmen Parliament.

Amanov highlighted that measures are being implemented to ensure full utilization of the concern's plants, including the stable operation of the Seyidinsky Oil Refinery. He submitted a detailed proposal on the modernization plan to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Following the briefing, the head of state, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, underscored the importance of efficient use of the refineries’ capacities and approved the Seyidinsky Oil Refinery modernization project, instructing the Deputy Prime Minister to carry out the necessary implementation measures.