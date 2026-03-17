Former IDPs reсeive house keys in Azerbaijan's Aghdara, Khojavend, Jabrayil (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 07:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been relocated to Childiran, Ashaghi Oratagh, Heyvali, Chapar, Hasanriz of the Aghdara district, Khojavend village of the Khojavand district, as well as Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district, and received keys to their houses, Trend reports.

At this stage, three families (13 people) were relocated to Childiran, 21 families (108 people) to Ashaghi Oratagh, seven families (34 people) to Heyvali, four families (17 people) to Chapar, six families (29 people) to Hasanriz, 11 families (36 people) to Khojavend, as well as 30 families (131 people) to Horovlu.

After welcoming the newly relocated families, ANAMA staff informed them in detail about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. The families were advised to stay away from unfamiliar objects and items and to report any such incidents to the relevant authorities.

07:05

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the villages of Childiran, Ashaghi Oratagh, Heyvali, Chapar, and Hasanriz in the Aghdara district, the village of Khojavend in the Khojavend district, and the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 82 families, 368 people, return to the villages of Childiran, Ashaghi Oratagh, Heyvali, Chapar, and Hasanriz in the Aghdara district, the village of Khojavend in the Khojavend district, and the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district.

The former IDPs returning to their native lands thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

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