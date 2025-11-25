Group of former IDPs arrives in Khanyurdu village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:17

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, November 25. As many as 11 families consisting of 38 people—former internally displaced persons (IDPs)—returned to Khanyurdu village in the Khojaly district today, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

Deputy Executive Director of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service Mahmud Afandiyev, speaking at the ceremony of presenting the keys to the apartments, said that in accordance with the instructions of the head of state, complex measures are being implemented to ensure the social security and employment of the resettled families.

Employment prospects are being generated for local constituents, and comprehensive assistance is being extended to individuals aspiring to initiate entrepreneurial ventures.



The restoration of essential utilities, including electrical grids, gas supply networks, water distribution systems, and communication infrastructures, has been comprehensively achieved in Khanyurdu. All requisite conditions have been established to facilitate an optimal living environment for the populace.

The residents then received the keys and moved into their new homes. They expressed gratitude for the conditions, attention, and care provided.

