Azerbaijan's C4IR, Türkiye's AI Policy Association ink memorandum (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (С4IR) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Artificial Intelligence Policy Association of Türkiye (AIPA), Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by C4IR Executive Director Fariz Jafarov and AIPA President Zafer Küçükşabanoglu.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the INMerge Innovation Summit organized by PASHA Holding in Baku.

The agreement establishes a foundation for cooperation between C4IR and AIPA in artificial intelligence and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. As part of this collaboration, the two organizations will jointly promote initiatives in information and communication technologies, startup ecosystems, and smart industry, while also sharing expertise in applying digital economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

The memorandum is also expected to deepen ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in this area and broaden international cooperation.

AIPA, founded in 2021 in Türkiye, is among the first non-governmental organizations working in the field of artificial intelligence. The association focuses on developing AI policies, diplomacy, and national strategies, while serving as a bridge between the public, government agencies, academia, and the private sector. It also actively contributes to international cooperation and global discussions on artificial intelligence.