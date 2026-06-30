Baku hosts "Heydar Aliyev's lessons in statehood and diplomacy" book presentation (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. A presentation ceremony of the public figure, Honored Cultural Worker Aslan Aslanov's book titled "Heydar Aliyev's lessons in statecraft and diplomacy. Book I" has been held at the Presidential Library, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Director of the Presidential Library and professor, Afat Abbasova, opened the event with introductory remarks.

A video presentation about the book was then screened.

Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Rafael Huseynov, said in his remarks that National Leader Heydar Aliyev was one of the rare figures in Azerbaijani history whose greatness and statesmanship legacy become clearer with the passage of time. According to him, newly discovered archival documents continue to reveal just how multifaceted the National Leader's personality and work truly were.

Huseynov noted that writing about Heydar Aliyev carries great responsibility, and that doing so credibly requires having been a living witness to that era. He emphasized that Aslan Aslanov spent many years accompanying Heydar Aliyev on his domestic and foreign trips following his return to power, closely observing the process of state-building.

The MP said Heydar Aliyev was a statesman who deeply understood the power of the written word, the press, and journalism, which is why he always brought Azerbaijani journalists along on his foreign visits, placing particular importance on having historic events documented.

Huseynov added that the word "lessons" in the book's title was no accident. "Every meeting and every trip with Heydar Aliyev amounted to a genuine school of statesmanship for those present, and the author succeeded in passing those lessons on to future generations," he said.

Public and political figure Ali Hasanov said the book stands out not only as a chronology of historical events but also for the author's analytical commentary on them. He noted that Aslanov's simplicity and sincerity are among the book's chief strengths.

Hasanov pointed out that he spent 20 years of his career under Heydar Aliyev's leadership and another 20 under President Ilham Aliyev's, witnessing the statesmanship of both leaders firsthand throughout that time.

He said both leaders rendered unparalleled service to Azerbaijan's development and the consolidation of its independence.

Hasanov added that the events described in the book form a living chronicle of independent Azerbaijan's formative period and will serve as an important historical source for future generations.

Azerbaijani Parliament's MP and professor Sayyad Salahli stated that Aslanov's book is a valuable work that conveys National Leader Heydar Aliyev's statesmanship and diplomatic legacy to future generations, noting that the author, as a participant in many of Heydar Aliyev's foreign trips over the years, was a direct witness to these events.

Salahli recalled Heydar Aliyev's meeting in the United States with the world-renowned statesman Zbigniew Brzezinski, who reportedly expressed admiration for the National Leader's deep grasp of world politics, remarking that it was a shame "he was one of a kind."

The professor noted that such facts, preserved in the author's memory, form a valuable part of Azerbaijan's modern political history, and suggested it would be worthwhile to eventually render them in literary form as well.

He added that every meeting and trip with Heydar Aliyev was like a great university for those involved, shaping their worldview and their understanding of statesmanship.

Doctor of Philosophy in History, Jabi Bahramov described the book as an important source for studying modern Azerbaijani history, noting that the author's firsthand account of events he personally witnessed holds particular value for historians.

Bahramov said the author's observations could be compared to the chronicles of Iskandar Beg Munshi from the Safavid era, noting that an eyewitness account adds to the reliability of a historical source.

He stressed that the facts presented in the book are corroborated by other participants of that period, which further enhances the publication's scholarly value.

The historian added that the book offers new facts and valuable information for scholars researching modern Azerbaijani history.

MP Hikmat Babaoglu said it would not be accurate to view the book merely as a chronology or a work of journalism. He described it instead as a valuable blend of chronicle, memoir, and lessons in statesmanship.

The MP said the book's central idea is to pass on the personality of Heydar Aliyev and his philosophy of statesmanship to future generations, adding that the author accomplished this mission successfully.

Babaoglu noted that, having worked alongside Heydar Aliyev for many years, the author had both the moral standing and the historical grounds to write such a book.

He said the author's emotional and sincere portrayal of events allows readers to feel the atmosphere of that era, lending the book greater impact.

Writer and publicist Elmira Akhundova, a former parliamentary deputy, said she worked alongside Aslan Aslanov for many years, covering Heydar Aliyev's activities and was a living witness to some of the most important events of that period.

She noted that even though journalists were not always permitted to attend certain meetings, the Great Leader's work was nonetheless promptly conveyed to the public despite all the obstacles.

Akhundova emphasized that the experience gained during those years played an important role in shaping modern Azerbaijani journalism as a profession.

The book's author, Aslan Aslanov, declared in his remarks that he had devoted his life to Azerbaijani journalism - a field founded by Hasan bey Zardabi and elevated to a new stage by Heydar Aliyev during the years of independence. He noted that it was on the initiative of the Great Leader that Azerbaijani media began integrating into the international information space.

Aslanov noted that Heydar Aliyev personally taught him every nuance of covering a head of state's activities, preparing official news, and professionally presenting bilateral meetings and foreign visits, adding that the core principles of modern state information policy were established during that period.

The author noted that President Ilham Aliyev took part in the vast majority of Heydar Aliyev's foreign trips, learning the school of statesmanship directly at his side.

Aslanov concluded by saying that Heydar Aliyev was a great historical figure bestowed upon the Azerbaijani people, while President Ilham Aliyev is a world-class leader who has successfully carried that school of statesmanship forward into the modern era.

He added that in writing the book, he sought to fulfill his moral debt to the National Leader.