Azerbaijan and Georgia engage in talks on strategic partnership (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, during his official visit to Tbilisi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of the friendly and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. Both parties emphasized their satisfaction with the development of mutual relations built on trust and respect, including inter-parliamentary cooperation.

They underlined the significance of parliamentary diplomacy as a key pillar of strategic ties, noting the importance of reciprocal visits by parliamentary leaders and active collaboration between friendship groups.

The meeting also highlighted the successful cooperation between the two countries across political, economic, energy, trade, transport, communication, and humanitarian fields. Special attention was given to the ongoing joint initiatives and upcoming projects along the Middle Corridor, which contribute to regional economic development and strategic importance.

Minister Bayramov informed the Georgian side about the situation in the region, particularly the challenges Azerbaijan faces in the post-conflict period and the steps taken in response. Discussions also covered large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories and the current status of the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Additionally, the meeting addressed other regional and international matters of mutual interest.

