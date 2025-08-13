Iran's capital market value declines
Iran’s capital market fell 4.8 percent to 126 quadrillion rials ($216 billion) in late June–July 2025. Tehran Stock Exchange dropped 6.2 percent, while the Mercantile Exchange rose 18.5 percent. Trading volume declined 35.7 percent to 29.9 quadrillion rials ($51.4 billion).
