President Ilham Aliyev awards employees of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Employees of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction have been awarded, Trend reports
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
The decree, guided by paragraphs 23 and 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, envisages:
awarding the following employees of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction for their merits in the development of education in the country with:
"Sharaf" Order:
Gulchohra Mammadova
3rd Class "Emek" Order:
Asaf Aghayev
Nabi Babayev
Fagan Aliyev
Mukhlis Hajiyev
Tahir Hagverdiyev
Alikhan Mehdiyev
Nurmammad Mammadov
Irada Shirinzade
Taraggi Medal:
Nargiz Abdullayeva
Telman Aslanov
Nigar Aslanova
Shafi Danyalov
Salatin Ahmadova
Samira Akbarova
Ramiz Aliyev
Selmi Aliyeva
Sahib Farzaliyev
Farzali Gasanov
Guseyngagu Ibrahim Guseynov
Rana Huseynova
Ramiz Iskandarov
Akif Gasimov
Aziza Guliyeva
Sabir Mammadov
Naila Musayeva
Ajam Naghdiyev
Aydin Nabiyev
Amirkhan Sazayirov
Elchin Yusifzade
According to the decree, Nizami Hasanov was granted the personal pension of the President of Azerbaijan for many years of fruitful activity in the development of education in the country.