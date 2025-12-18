President Ilham Aliyev awards employees of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction - decree (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Employees of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction have been awarded, Trend reports

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree, guided by paragraphs 23 and 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, envisages:

awarding the following employees of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction for their merits in the development of education in the country with:

"Sharaf" Order:

Gulchohra Mammadova

3rd Class "Emek" Order:

Asaf Aghayev

Nabi Babayev

Fagan Aliyev

Mukhlis Hajiyev

Tahir Hagverdiyev

Alikhan Mehdiyev

Nurmammad Mammadov

Irada Shirinzade

Taraggi Medal:

Nargiz Abdullayeva

Telman Aslanov

Nigar Aslanova

Shafi Danyalov

Salatin Ahmadova

Samira Akbarova

Ramiz Aliyev

Selmi Aliyeva

Sahib Farzaliyev

Farzali Gasanov

Guseyngagu Ibrahim Guseynov

Rana Huseynova

Ramiz Iskandarov

Akif Gasimov

Aziza Guliyeva

Sabir Mammadov

Naila Musayeva

Ajam Naghdiyev

Aydin Nabiyev

Amirkhan Sazayirov

Elchin Yusifzade

According to the decree, Nizami Hasanov was granted the personal pension of the President of Azerbaijan for many years of fruitful activity in the development of education in the country.