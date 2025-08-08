Azerbaijan, US hold exchange of views on expanding trade relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8.​ An exchange of views on expanding Azerbaijan-US trade relations was held during a meeting of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf with a delegation led by Senior Advisor to the President and Chair of the Export-Import Bank of the US (EXIM Bank) Dan Negrea, a social media publication of the minister said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov noted that the meeting took place within the working visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the United States.

"We emphasized Azerbaijan’s progress in sustainable development and economic diversification, noting new prospects for developing high-value-added sectors and for strengthening partnerships with international counterparts.

We also exchanged views on leveraging instruments to expand Azerbaijan-US trade and investments and discussed next steps to deepen cooperation," the publication pointed out.

