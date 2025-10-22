Estonia plans to open diplomatic mission in Baku – FM (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ Estonia is planning to open its diplomatic representation in Baku, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

“We have reached a level where we can open an embassy, and in the near future, the Embassy of Estonia will begin operating in Baku. This is an important step. At the same time, it is a significant and effective tool for expanding our cooperation not only at the diplomatic level but also in political, economic, and business spheres,” Tsahkna said.

