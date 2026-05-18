"Urban Expo" exhibition opens at WUF13 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The official opening ceremony of the "Urban Expo" exhibition has taken place within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

The opening was attended by the Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator for WUF13, Anar Guliyev, and the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Anacláudia Rossbach.

The 3.5-hectare “Urban Expo” exhibition brings together more than 217 organizations from 66 countries.

The Urban Expo is an immersive experience connecting participants with real-world responses to the global housing crisis. From large national pavilions to community-led initiatives and startup innovations, the Expo is showcasing approaches addressing housing, climate resilience, digital innovation, accessibility, and inclusive urban development.

A record level of participation from civil society organizations marks this year’s Expo, supported through dedicated clusters and shared pavilions focused on social inclusion and accessibility.

At the center of the Expo experience is the WUF13 Boulevard, a 2.5-hectare open-air public space designed for networking, informal exchange, and public interaction.