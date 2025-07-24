Azerbaijani, Somali FMs hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held an expanded meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, who is on a visit to Baku, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

"Ministers discussed opportunities to boost ties in trade, energy, agriculture, education, and humanitarian aid.

Cooperation in the UN, NAM, and OIC was also emphasized.

This and recent high-level visits and signed agreements indicate a growing partnership between our countries," the post read.

