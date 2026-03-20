Azerbaijan unveils new details on evacuation efforts from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan and other countries from Iran continues, Trend reports.

From February 28 at 8:00 (GMT+4) until March 20 at 10:00 (GMT+4), a total of 2,853 people representing various countries have been evacuated from Iran.

Among them were 720 citizens of China, 470 of Azerbaijan, 323 of Russia, 195 of Bangladesh, 184 of Tajikistan, 148 of Pakistan, 122 of India, 72 of Oman, 68 of Indonesia, 49 of Iran, 44 of Italy, 28 of Algeria, 26 of Spain, 23 of Germany, 20 of Canada, 19 of France, 18 of Saudi Arabia, 17 of Japan, 16 of Georgia, 14 of Uzbekistan, 13 each of Poland, Switzerland, and Nigeria, 12 each of Hungary and Bahrain, 11 each of Kazakhstan and Mexico, 10 each of Great Britain, Belarus, Bulgaria, and Congo, 9 of the USA, and 8 each of Brazil and Sudan.

Smaller groups also included 6 citizens each from Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE); 5 each from Serbia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, and Greece; 4 each from Jordan, the Philippines, Turkiye, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Finland, and the Netherlands; 3 each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway; and 2 each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, and Slovenia.

Additionally, one person each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, and Dominica was evacuated.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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