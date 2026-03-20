Absheron Olympic Sports Complex hosts inaugural regional Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. On March 19, the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex hosted the Open Regional Championship in rhythmic gymnastics, marking the first time such a competition has been organized at the regional level, Trend reports.

Athletes from Absheron, Khirdalan, Sumgayit, and Shamakhi participated in the championship. The event aimed to foster the development of gymnastics across the regions, enhance young athletes’ competitive experience, showcase their talents, and strengthen ties between sports clubs.

The competition featured categories for children, teenagers, and youth. Gymnasts demonstrated their technical skills, flexibility, and agility through routines both without equipment and with hoops, balls, and clubs.

We extend our congratulations to all the winners and wish them continued success in future competitions!

Photo by Arif Guluzade