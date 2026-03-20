Shipyard in Turkmenistan launches tender for construction of residential buildings
The Balkan shipbuilding yard has announced a tender to select contractors for the design and construction of two multi-apartment residential buildings in Turkmenbashi, inviting interested companies to submit proposals.
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