Azerbaijan’s foreign trade surplus expands significantly in Feb. 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijan
conducted foreign trade operations worth $6.26 billion from January
through February 2026.
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that this
marks a decline of $2.64 billion, or 29.6%, compared to the same
period last year.
Of the total trade turnover, $3.66 billion accounted for
exports, while $2.59 billion came from imports. Over the past year,
exports decreased by $1.1 billion, or 23.1%, while imports fell by
$1.53 billion, or 1.6 times.
As a result, a positive trade balance of $1 billion was
recorded, representing an increase of $438 million, or 1.7 times,
compared to the previous year.