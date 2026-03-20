Azerbaijan’s foreign trade surplus expands significantly in Feb. 2026

Of the total trade turnover, $3.66 billion accounted for exports, while $2.59 billion came from imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by $1.1 billion, or 23.1%, while imports fell by $1.53 billion, or 1.6 times.

As a result, a positive trade balance of $1 billion was recorded, representing an increase of $438 million, or 1.7 times, compared to the previous year.