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Azerbaijan’s foreign trade surplus expands significantly in Feb. 2026

Economy Materials 20 March 2026 06:52 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade surplus expands significantly in Feb. 2026

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $6.26 billion from January through February 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that this marks a decline of $2.64 billion, or 29.6%, compared to the same period last year.

Of the total trade turnover, $3.66 billion accounted for exports, while $2.59 billion came from imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by $1.1 billion, or 23.1%, while imports fell by $1.53 billion, or 1.6 times.

As a result, a positive trade balance of $1 billion was recorded, representing an increase of $438 million, or 1.7 times, compared to the previous year.

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