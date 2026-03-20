Azerbaijan reveals volume of petroleum product exports for 2M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijan exported 103,600 tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks, as well as products containing 70% or more by weight of crude oil or petroleum products, worth $75.4 million from January through February 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee indicates that compared to the same period last year, this represents an increase of $13.1 million, or 25.8%, in value terms, and a decrease of 7,900 tons, or 7.1%, in physical terms.

Over this period, the share of the aforementioned products in the country’s total exports amounted to 12.06%.

Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries totaling $6.2 billion from January through February of this year. This figure is $2.64 billion, or 29.6%, lower than the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade volume, exports amounted to $3.6 billion, while imports amounted to $2.5 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by $1.1 billion, or 23%, and imports decreased by $1.53 million, or 37.2%.

Consequently, this resulted in a surplus of $933.6 million, which is $52.4 million, or 5.3%, less than last year.