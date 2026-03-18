Title changed: Trucks with new humanitarian aid batch from Azerbaijan to Iran cross border (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Trucks carrying the next humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan to Iran on the instructions of President of the Republic Ilham Aliyev have crossed the Astara border checkpoint, Trend reports.

The humanitarian aid sent to Iran includes various types of food products, medicines, and medical supplies with a total volume of 82 tons.

Of this, 76 tons are food and food products, four tons are medicines, and two tons are medical supplies.

The humanitarian aid was sent via five trucks (TIRes).

In connection with the accompaniment and presentation of the next humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to the other side, officials from the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Azerbaijan State Reserves Agency have left for a visit to Iran.

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The next humanitarian aid was sent to Iran on March 18, 2026, in order to meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people, according to the phone conversation between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian on March 8, 2026, Trend reports.

The humanitarian aid includes various types of food products, medicines, and medical supplies with a total volume of 82 tons.

The humanitarian aid is being sent via five trucks (TIRes).

09:46

The next humanitarian aid is being sent to Iran on March 18, 2026, in order to meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people, according to the phone conversation between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian on March 8, 2026, Trend reports.

The humanitarian aid includes various types of food products, medicines, and medical supplies with a total volume of 82 tons.

Of this, 76 tons of food and food products, four tons of medicines, and two tons of medical supplies are included.

The humanitarian aid is being sent via five trucks (TIRes).

Considering that the humanitarian aid is being sent on the eve of the Novruz holiday, the trucks have also been supplemented with appropriate Novruz gifts and holiday products.

Previously, on March 10, by the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the humanitarian aid consisting of 10 tons of flour, six tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than four tons of water, about 600 kg of tea, and about two tons of medicines and medical supplies was sent to Iran.

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Azərbaycandan İrana göndərilən növbəti humanitar yardımı daşıyan yük maşınları sərhədi keçib (FOTO/VİDEO) (YENİLƏNİB)

Bakı. Trend:

Prezident İlham Əliyevin tapşırığı ilə Azərbaycandan İrana yola salınan növbəti növbəti humanitar yardımı daşıyan yük maşınları Astara dövlət sərhədindən buraxılış məntəqəsindən keçib.

Trend xəbər verir ki, İrana göndərilən humanitar yardıma ümumi həcmi 82 ton olan müxtəlif adda ərzaq məhsulları, dərman vasitələri və tibbi ləvazimatlar daxildir.

Bunun 76 tonu ərzaq və qida məhsulları, 4 tonu dərman vasitələri və 2 tonu isə tibbi ləvazimatlardır.

Humanitar yardım 5 yük avtomobili (TIR) vasitəsilə göndərilib.

Qeyd edək ki, Azərbaycan Respublikası tərəfindən göndərilən növbəti humanitar yardımın müşayiət olunması və qarşı tərəfə təqdim edilməsi ilə əlaqədar Azərbaycan Respublikası Nazirlər Kabineti Aparatının, Xarici İşlər Nazirliyinin, Azərbaycan Dövlət Ehtiyatları Agentliyinin rəsmi şəxsləri İran İslam Respublikasına səfərə yola düşüblər.

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09:39

Prezident İlham Əliyev və İran İslam Respublikasının Prezidenti Məsud Pezeşkian arasında 2026-cı il 8 mart tarixində baş tutmuş telefon danışığına əsasən, qonşu və dost İran xalqının hazırkı ehtiyaclarının təmin edilməsi məqsədilə 2026-cı il 18 mart tarixində İrana növbəti humanitar yardım yola salınıb.

Trend xəbər verir ki, budəfəki humanitar yardımın ümumi həcmi 82 ton təşkil edir. Yardıma 76 ton ərzaq və qida məhsulları, 4 ton dərman vasitələri, həmçinin 2 ton tibbi ləvazimatlar daxildir.

Humanitar yardım 5 yük avtomobili (TIR) vasitəsilə göndərilir.

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09:40

Prezident İlham Əliyev və İran İslam Respublikasının Prezidenti Məsud Pezeşkian arasında 2026-cı il 8 mart tarixində baş tutmuş telefon danışığına əsasən, qonşu və dost İran xalqının hazırkı ehtiyaclarının təmin edilməsi məqsədilə 2026-cı il 18 mart tarixində İrana növbəti humanitar yardım yola salınır.

Trend xəbər verir ki, humanitar yardıma ümumi həcmi 82 ton olan müxtəlif adda ərzaq məhsulları, dərman vasitələri və tibbi ləvazimatlar daxildir.

Bundan 76 ton ərzaq və qida məhsulları, 4 ton həcmində dərman vasitələri və 2 ton həcmində isə tibbi ləvazimatlar daxildir.

Humanitar yardım 5 yük avtomobili (TIR) vasitəsilə göndərilir.

Humanitar yardımın Novruz bayramı ərəfəsində göndərilməsi nəzərə alınaraq, yük avtomobillərinə müvafiq Novruz sovqatı və bayram məhsulları da əlavə olunub.

Qeyd edək ki, bundan əvvəl martın 10-da Prezident İlham Əliyevin tapşırığına uyğun olaraq İrana 10 ton un, 6 ton düyü, 2,4 ton şəkər, 4 tondan artıq su, 600 kq-a yaxın çay, 2 tona yaxın dərman və tibbi ləvazimatlar göndərilmişdi.