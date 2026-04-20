Azerbaijani set to preside over UNESCAP (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan will preside over the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) during the next year, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was elected chair of the 82nd session of UNESCAP within the framework of his working visit to Bangkok, Thailand.

During the opening of the session held under the theme “Leaving no one behind: advancing a society for all ages in Asia and the Pacific”, Bayramov delivered an address by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the event participants.

The address noted the global challenges posed by increasing geopolitical tensions to international peace and security, and once again emphasized the importance of the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Moreover, the address highlighted Azerbaijan's full restoration of sovereignty, progress made in the normalization process with Armenia, the Great Return Program, the threats posed by landmines, sustainable development indicators, the growing role of the Middle Corridor, and the country's contribution to energy security and regional connectivity.

The address also underscored Azerbaijan's increasing activity in international organizations and platforms. The chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States and the CICA, the successful organization and historic results of COP29, our D-8 membership, the upcoming World Urban Forum, and other initiatives.

Then, Bayramov, speaking as the chairperson of the session, presented Azerbaijan's priorities in the areas of inclusive development, digital transformation, green energy, regional connectivity, and multilateral cooperation.

The speech stressed that in a rapidly changing global environment, inclusiveness should remain the main direction, noting that this approach is implemented within the framework of “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” and aims to form a knowledge-based, competitive economy.

Besides, the speech pointed out that digital technologies, online public services, and artificial intelligence applications increase the efficiency of management.

The speech also emphasized the importance of renewable energy sources in terms of both climate and economic sustainability. The historic agreements reached within the framework of COP29 held in Baku, including the commitment to mobilize climate finance in the amount of at least $300 billion per year, were recalled. The importance of transforming these commitments into practical projects was noted.

Transport, trade, and logistics relations were assessed as an important means of inclusive development. The strategic position of Azerbaijan at the crossroads of Europe and Asia was emphasized, and the role of the Middle Corridor in regional cooperation and sustainability was drawn to attention.

The speech highlighted the importance of peacebuilding efforts in the region, South-South cooperation, and multilateral diplomacy.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev also made a speech during the general discussions within the session. During his speech, the importance of promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the region, strengthening social equality, and involving all segments of society in the development process was emphasized.

The assignment of the chairmanship of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific to Azerbaijan is a clear manifestation of the high trust placed in the country, its growing international prestige, and its active participation in global and regional processes.

UNESCAP, one of the main regional platforms of the UN promoting economic and social cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, plays an important role in the dialogue on sustainable development, inclusive growth, and social well-being.

xxx

10:21

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov chaired the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok, which focused on inclusive development across all age groups, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

Bayramov participated in and presided over the session held under the theme “Leaving no one behind: advancing a society for all ages in Asia and the Pacific.” During the opening, a written address by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was delivered.

The Azerbaijani side emphasized the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to address common challenges and ensure that the benefits of development reach all segments of society.

Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan’s key policy priorities, including inclusive growth, digital transformation, green energy transition, regional connectivity, peacebuilding, and South-South cooperation.

Within the framework of the “Leaving No One Behind” agenda, Azerbaijan presented its vision for a human-centered, sustainable, and interconnected regional future.

The session also highlighted Azerbaijan’s national development priorities under the “Azerbaijan 2030” framework, including inclusive economic growth, equal access to education and healthcare, expansion of digital public services, and ensuring equal opportunities across generations.

The strategic importance of the Middle Corridor in enhancing Eurasian connectivity was also underscored.

One of the key outcomes of the session was the adoption of the Baku-Bangkok Declaration, aimed at promoting social development for all age groups in the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusivity and sustainable progress in line with ESCAP’s agenda.

The session brought together high-level representatives of member states, international organizations, and United Nations partners to advance dialogue on inclusive growth, social equality, and sustainable development.

Azerbaijan reaffirmed its active role in multilateral diplomacy and its commitment to deepening cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region in support of shared development goals.

Guided by principles of solidarity, innovation, and shared responsibility, Azerbaijan continues to promote a development model centered on people, strengthened regional connectivity, accelerated digital and green transitions, and enhanced peace and cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel