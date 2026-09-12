Foreign diplomats visit Istisu mineral water plant in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (PHOTO) UPDATE

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KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, September 12. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the Istisu mineral water bottling plant in Kalbajar, Trend’s correspondent reports.

The diplomats viewed the plant's operations and the production process.

The delegation was briefed on the extraction, processing, and bottling of the mineral water, as well as the production capabilities established at the facility.

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Historical and architectural monuments in Azerbaijan's Aghdara and Kalbajar districts have been viewed as part of the second day of the visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country to Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend’s correspondent reports.

In accordance with the visit program, the delegation first visited the Ganjasar Monastery Complex located in Vangli village, Aghdara district. The diplomats were briefed on the historical and architectural monument, its cultural heritage, and the restoration and construction work being carried out in the area.

Then, the representatives of the diplomatic corps traveled to the Kalbajar district and visited the Khudavang Monastery Complex. The guests were provided with information regarding the complex's history, architectural features, and the religious monuments located there.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are visiting Karabakh and East Zangezur accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The visit involves a 150-member delegation representing 58 countries and nine international organizations.

On September 11, the diplomatic representatives visited Khankendi and Shusha. In Khankendi, the delegation first toured the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, where construction work is underway. They then visited the Cultural Center in Khankendi. The diplomats also visited Victory Park and took a group photo in front of the Victory Arch. The visit also included a tour of Karabakh University.

In Shusha, the delegation inspected ongoing restoration and reconstruction work and visited the First Residential Quarter, the construction site of the New Shusha Mosque, the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex, Jidir Duzu, Karabakh Street, Sadigjan’s House, the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, Shusha Central Square, the Shusha Creative Center and the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House Museum.

The diplomats also took a group photo in front of the Shusha Fortress walls and attended an official reception held to mark the Independence Day of the United Mexican States.

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10:03

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan continue their trip to Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend’s correspondent reports.

The representatives will visit Kalbajar and Aghdara districts today.

As part of the visit, the diplomats will tour the Ganjasar Monastery Complex in Vangli village, Aghdara district, followed by visits to the Yukhari Vang Hydroelectric Power Station and the Khudavang Monastery Complex.

According to the program, the delegation will visit the Istisu mineral water bottling plant in Kalbajar and inspect reconstruction work underway in Zar village.

The diplomatic representatives are also scheduled to attend the Honey Festival in Kalbajar.

At the end of the visit, the delegation will travel toward Goygol through the newly built Murovdagh Tunnel before heading to Baku.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are visiting Karabakh and East Zangezur accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The visit involves a 150-member delegation representing 58 countries and nine international organizations.

On September 11, the diplomatic representatives visited Khankendi and Shusha. In Khankendi, the delegation first toured the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, where construction work is underway. They then visited the Cultural Center in Khankendi. The diplomats also visited Victory Park and took a group photo in front of the Victory Arch. The visit also included a tour of Karabakh University.

In Shusha, the delegation inspected ongoing restoration and reconstruction work and visited the First Residential Quarter, the construction site of the New Shusha Mosque, the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex, Jidir Duzu, Karabakh Street, Sadigjan’s House, the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, Shusha Central Square, the Shusha Creative Center and the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House Museum.

The diplomats also took a group photo in front of the Shusha Fortress walls and attended an official reception held to mark the Independence Day of the United Mexican States.

Will be updated