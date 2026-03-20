Tajikistan's aviation sector sees yearly growth amid monthly fluctuations
The data indicates a steady annual growth in passenger traffic with pronounced seasonal volatility, reflecting the gradual recovery and expansion of transport demand in the country's economy.
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