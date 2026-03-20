Kyrgyzstan hosts SCO coordinators for key strategic discussions

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 20. The regular meeting of the Council of National Coordinators of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from March 16 through 19, 2026 was held in Osh under the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz side, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The parties reviewed a wide range of issues related to cooperation within the Organization, with a focus on preparations for the upcoming meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Bishkek, including draft outcome documents.

Participants also discussed preparations for the meetings of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) and the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of decisions adopted by the heads of state aimed at improving the Organization’s activities, including strengthening its legal and regulatory framework.

The participants exchanged views on a number of initiatives in the areas of security, trade and economic cooperation, transport and logistics connectivity, environmental issues, and humanitarian exchanges.

Following the discussions, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding practical cooperation and ensuring high-quality preparation for upcoming meetings at both high and top levels.