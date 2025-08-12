Azerbaijan's MCGF to roll out another batch of its bonds
The Baku Stock Exchange will auction 30 million manat ($17.6M) in mortgage bonds on August 18, 2025. Bonds will sell at 1,007 manat ($590) each. Total issuance is 100 million manat ($58.8M) with 3 percent annual interest.
