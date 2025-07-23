Azerbaijan shares outlook on current account balance by late 2025 (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23.​ We forecast a current account balance surplus of around $3.6 billion by the end of this year, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on the interest rate corridor parameters today,Trend reports.

Kazimov noted that the current account surplus is projected to remain at $3.5 billion by the end of 2026, despite oil prices being forecast at around $65 per barrel for both this and the following year.

“Despite moderate oil price expectations, the current account surplus remains significantly high,” he noted.

Kazimov also stated that, compared to the same period last year, the volume of operations in the money market has increased by 25 percent, while the number of transactions rose by 66 percent.

